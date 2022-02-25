Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya & others look utterly glamorous at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for Farhan & Shibani; PICS

On February 24, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded get-together to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members. Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and others glammed up the party in their fashionable outfits. Farhan and Shibani too walked hand-in-hand as they arrived for the party at Ritesh’s house.

Just a while back, Ananya Panday arrived at the party, looking hot in a black dress. She also posed for the cameras. Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in her stylish attire. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan too arrived together for the party. However, they did not stop by to pose for the paps. Gauri Khan looked gorgeous as the paparazzi clicked her. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi too looked hot. Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Dino Morea were also spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani’s house.

Take a look:

Apart from them, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain too came to the party. Riteish Deshmukh posed with his wife Genelia. Arjun Rampal came with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Sanjay Kapoor arrived with his wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan. Chunky Panday posed with his wife Bhavana Pandey.

Take a look:

A few days back, Farhan Akhtar’s sister Zoya Akhtar too had thrown a bash to celebrate their wedding and it was also a star-studded affair. To note, Farhan and Shibani has been dating for three years and never shied away from expressing their love on social media. Post marriage, Shibani also added Farhan’s last name on her official Instagram handle and wrote Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar.

