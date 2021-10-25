Antim Trailer launch PHOTOS: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma look dapper as they twin in black

After a long wait, the trailer of Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth is finally out and it promises to take you on a power-packed battle between good and evil. At the trailer launch, Salman and Aayush arrived in style and well, both the stars were twinning in black. Actress Mahima Makwana makes her debut in the film and she too arrived at the trailer launch in a stylish pink gown. Director Mahesh Manjrekar also was seen at the event.

In the photos, Salman can be seen clad in a black tee with a matching jacket and jeans. The handsome superstar teamed it up with matching black shoes. On the other hand, Aayush is also seen twinning with Salman in black. He is seen clad in a black tee with a cool black jacket and matching jeans. The actor added a cool pair of glares to complete his event look. Both the leads of Antim managed to make heads turn by twinning at the trailer launch event.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event, Salman spoke about the film and his experience of working with director Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman said that after finishing Radhe, he began shooting for Antim with Aayush and Mahesh. The superstar also spoke about the COVID 19 restrictions and urged everyone to get vaccinated. Aayush also spoke about his fight scene with Salman Khan. He revealed that he got sleepless nights before it.

In the film, fans will get to see Salman as a Sikh cop who is chasing after a deadly gangster named Rahulia, played by Aayush. The film is all set to release on November 26, 2021. It will clash with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

