Anusha Dandekar, Masaba Gupta, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey & Maheep Kapoor make heads turn at an award show; PICS

It was a starry Sunday as the celebrities from the entertainment industry came to attend the Hello Hall of Fame Awards function in Mumbai. At the function, who’s and who of the entertainment industry graced the red carpet with their ravishing looks. From Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, the stars of the tinsel town dazzled the night with their blingy and stylish attires. Just a while back, Sharvari Wagh, Urvashi Rautela, Masaba Gupta, and others graced the event.

Anusha Dandekar marked her presence, wearing a green gown. Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Amyra Dastur opted for black outfits. Actress Neelam Kothari posed with Bhavana Pandey. Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper as he posed with his gorgeous wife Maheep Kapoor. Sharvari Wagh and Urvashi Rautela too dazzled the red carpet. Actress Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji and actress Isha Koppikar too marked their presence at the event. Ekta Kapoor was also seen walking the red carpet. Apart from them, other celebrities too attended the function, wearing their high-fashion outfits.

Take a look:

Just a while back, veteran actress Rekha too arrived for the event and mesmerized everyone with her looks. The Silsila actress looked absolutely stunning as she exuded grace in her golden saree. She styled her look with gold jewellery and also adorned jasmine flowers in her bun. With a potli bag in her hands, Rekha posed for pictures before the media. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were also seen on the red carpet. They twinned in black outfits and looked glamorous. Shamita wore a sheer black gown and Raqesh opted for a black three-piece suit.

