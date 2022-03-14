Anusha Dandekar, Masaba Gupta, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey & Maheep Kapoor make heads turn at an award show; PICS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Mar 14, 2022 01:53 AM IST  |  2.4K
   
Anusha Dandekar, Masaba Gupta, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey & Maheep Kapoor
Anusha Dandekar, Masaba Gupta, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey & Maheep Kapoor make heads turn at an award show
Advertisement

It was a starry Sunday as the celebrities from the entertainment industry came to attend the Hello Hall of Fame Awards function in Mumbai. At the function, who’s and who of the entertainment industry graced the red carpet with their ravishing looks. From Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, the stars of the tinsel town dazzled the night with their blingy and stylish attires. Just a while back, Sharvari Wagh, Urvashi Rautela, Masaba Gupta, and others graced the event.

Anusha Dandekar marked her presence, wearing a green gown. Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Amyra Dastur opted for black outfits. Actress Neelam Kothari posed with Bhavana Pandey. Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper as he posed with his gorgeous wife Maheep Kapoor. Sharvari Wagh and Urvashi Rautela too dazzled the red carpet. Actress Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji and actress Isha Koppikar too marked their presence at the event. Ekta Kapoor was also seen walking the red carpet. Apart from them, other celebrities too attended the function, wearing their high-fashion outfits.

Take a look:

anusha dandekar at awards PHOTO
masaba gupta pic PHOTO
amyra dastur at awards PHOTO
neelam at award function PHOTO
neelam and bhavana pandey PHOTO
maheep and sanjay kapoor pic PHOTO
sharvari wagh at awards PHOTO
urvashi rautela awards PHOTO
tanisha mukerjee pic PHOTO
isha kopikkar spotted PHOTO
ekta kapoor at awarads PHOTO
award function photo PHOTO
celeb PHOTO
celeb at award function PHOTO
celeb in pink PHOTO
celeb in silver PHOTO
celeb pair at awards PHOTO
hello hall of fame award PHOTO
people at award function PHOTO
photo award function PHOTO
ujjawala raut pic PHOTO
 

Just a while back, veteran actress Rekha too arrived for the event and mesmerized everyone with her looks. The Silsila actress looked absolutely stunning as she exuded grace in her golden saree. She styled her look with gold jewellery and also adorned jasmine flowers in her bun. With a potli bag in her hands, Rekha posed for pictures before the media.  Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were also seen on the red carpet. They twinned in black outfits and looked glamorous. Shamita wore a sheer black gown and Raqesh opted for a black three-piece suit.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi & other celebs suit up at an award show; PICS

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!