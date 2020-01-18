Anushka Sharma beams like sunshine in a yellow puffer jacket as she jets off from Mumbai airport; See PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The Zero actress looked pretty in a combination of yellow and black. Check it out.

A day back, was snapped in the city for a photo shoot with an ace photographer and fans of the actress were excited about it. However, the weekend seems to have kicked off for Anushka on a travel note as she was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The Zero actress might have been away from the silver screen for over a year but her travel diaries with hubby Virat Kohli have been making news from a long time.

As the Saturday morning began, Anushka packed her bags and dashed to the airport. In the photos, Sharma is seen opting for a chic and comfy look with a touch of winter essence. In the pictures, Anushka is seen clad in a white tee with yellow puffer jacket and black cargo pants. Along with this, the Zero actress opted for a black pair of sneakers and cool sunglasses. Her hair was left open and Anushka looked gorgeous in her casual look.

(Also Read: Army Day: Anushka Sharma shares throwback pics of her father as an officer & salutes the sacrifice of soldiers)

The Zero actress has been making headlines after certain photos from Kolkata went viral on social media where she was snapped with Woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Buzz is that Anushka might be roped in to play the cricketer on the screen. However, nothing has been officially announced about it. Meanwhile, on Army Day, Anushka had penned a note for her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and expressed pride in the soldiers of Indian Army. Her last film was Aanand L Rai’s Zero with and .

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More