Anushka Sharma holds Vamika close as she and Virat Kohli return post T20 World Cup; PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the city now. The power couple, who embraced parenthood earlier this year, was in UAE for almost a month of late courtesy the ongoing T20 World Cup. While Virat was seen headlining the Indian cricket team, Anushka along with their daughter Vamika had accompanied him to cheer for the team. Although the Indian cricket team has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup, Anushka and Virat were seen making their return to Mumbai today.