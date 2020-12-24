Anushka Sharma keeps it casual in black OOTD as she makes a splash at clinic ahead of her due date; PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child with Virat Kohli, was snapped in the city as she visited a clinic. The soon-to-be-mom kept it casual in a black dress for her outing in the city.

Actress , who has been staying at home amid her pregnancy, was seen making a quick stopover at the clinic. The soon-to-be-mom would be welcoming her first child with the Indian Cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli. Since her return from IPL 2020 season from UAE, Anushka had been working to complete her pending assignments and often, was spotted in the city while she flaunted her baby bump during the shoots. Now, as her due date nears, she was seen making her way to the clinic today.



The actress was snapped by the paparazzi from a distance. In the photos, Anushka is seen keeping it cool and casual in a black dress as she stepped out to visit her doctor. She is seen teaming up her black OOTD with white sneakers. With a white mask to protect herself from the ongoing pandemic, the soon-to-be-mom completed her look. As Anushka came out of the clinic, she acknowledged the paparazzi with a nod from a distance and headed towards her car.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who was in Australia for the test match series, will be heading back to India as he had taken paternity leave to be with Anushka and welcome his first child. The cricketer had shared that he wanted to be there when the baby was born and called it a beautiful moment in a statement. The couple had sent the internet into a frenzy when they had announced the pregnancy in an adorable way via a photo on social media. Fans of the couple are excited about the couple.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos:

Also Read|Anushka Sharma looks back on 2020 as 'year of disruption' in content, says 2021 will all be about originality

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×