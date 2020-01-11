Anushka Sharma ups the airport style quotient as she dons a chic look to head out of the city; See PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, impressed the fashion police with her style choice for her airport look.

It’s been over a year since was seen on the big screen with Aanand L Rai directorial Zero opposite and . While her fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to be back on the 70MM screen, she often treats them with some frequent public appearances and by sharing beautiful pictures on social media. Interestingly, these days, Anushka is often spotted with hubby Virat Kohli, be it at a holiday, dinner date, at the airport or at a cricket stadium. However, this time, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was papped sans Virat at the airport as she headed out of the city to an unknown destination.

In the pictures, Anushka was seen donning a chic look for the airport and we are in awe of her style quotient. The diva, who often impresses the fashion police with her fashion choices, wore a white t-shirt with a stylish fawn coloured jacket and black jeggings. She completed her airport look with a pair of white sneakers and a brown coloured bag.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, post the debacle of Zero, Anushka Sharma has been on a break from films. Calling it a conscious decision the actress stated that it was a much needed break for her after working round the clock for a year in 2018. “I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back,” she was quoted saying.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More