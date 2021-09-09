Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara visit Akshay Kumar's house to condole his mother's death

Just a day ahead of his birthday, suffered a setback as his mother Aruna Bhatia passed away. Akshay mother breathed her last on September 8 and her funeral took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. On Thursday, Btown celebs including , , , Kiara Advani, , , Abbas-Mustan and more were seen visiting to offer their condolences on his mother Aruna Bhatia's demise. At the last rites, Akshay's close people from Bollywood including R Balki, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan and others were seen.

Now, several Btown celebs were snapped arriving at Akshay's house on Thursday afternoon to offer their condolences on his mother's sad demise. Ajay, Arjun, Malaika, Kiara, Karan, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan were snapped by the paparazzi as they made their way to the actor's house in their cars. As Akshay revealed the sad news in a tweet on social media, Ajay offered him strength. Ajay had expressed in a tweet, "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti."

Take a look:

On his birthday today, Akshay remembered his mother in his note. He shared a throwback photo with his mother from the good old times and expressed in a note that she may be singing for him from above. He wrote, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on."

Akshay's mother was admitted to the ICU this week and the actor had returned to Mumbai from UK on learning about the same. He was in the UK to shoot for Jackyy Bhagnani's film Cinderella. The actor had even urged fans to pray for his mother in a note on Tuesday. However, due to ill health, his mother passed away on September 8.

