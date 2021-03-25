Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's cosy pic to Gauri Khan, Karan Johar's groupfie; All INSIDE PICS of Amrita's bash

Last night was quite a fun time for Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and other celebs as Amrita Arora hosted a small party at her place. From papped photos to inside action, here's all you need to see from the star-studded house party.

Bollywood celebs are known for being party animals and they love to spend an evening with their friends on any given day. Speaking of this, last night, Amrita Arora held a house party at her place in Mumbai and it saw several big names like , , , Karisma Kapoor, , Natasha Poonawalla, and others in attendance. While the bash began around 9 in the night as the stars began arriving, it went on till post-midnight when they were all papped leaving from the party.

In the photos, we get to see Karisma arriving at first in a casual striped oversized shirt and black pants with her mask. Following her, others including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra and others arrived at the party. Malaika can be seen donning a red shiny co-ord set with a pair of high heels while Arjun is seen sporting a black tee with matching jeans and his mask.

Inside the party, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora ended up clicking some amazing moments in the frame and even shared some on social media. Caught in the frame in a cosy moment, Arjun and Malaika could be seen next to each other while Karan is seen sitting beside the lovebirds. In another photo, we get to see Karan posing with Amrita, Karisma, Malaika and other ladies. However, the most epic selfie was the group photo together featuring Arjun, Malaika, Gauri, Karan, Malaika, Maheep, Seema, Amrita, Natasha and all others present.

Take a look at pap and inside photos:

'

Meanwhile, once the party ended, Manish left with Maheep and Seema and they posed for the paparazzi while leaving. On the other hand, Sanjay and Arjun were seen leaving the party together. The get-together surely left all celebs energized to take on the remainder of the week.

