Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone make a sparkling entry

This year, Salman Khan handed over the Eid party duties to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. To mark the occasion Arpita and Aayush invited some of the prominent personalities. After the grand entry of Salman Khan, our paparazzi spotted the lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arriving at the bash. The couple made a sparkling entry at Arpita-Aayush’s Eid party. They flashed big smiles for the cameras before they made their way in.

In the photographs, Ranveer Singh was seen dressed in colourful satin shirt that he teamed up with blue pants. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor sealed his look with pink sneakers and a funky hat. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone donned a stunning traditional kurta with black heels. She accessorised her look with big earrings. The ‘Piku’ actress completed her look with neutral makeup. Apart from them, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also seen making their way to the party. Tabu also arrived at the bash in a beautiful white outfit.

Take a look:

A source previously told ETimes that Arpita and Aayush were all set to host the party at their newly acquired home in Khar. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” the source said. The source also mentioned that the couple will be hosting the entire Khan family members and some big names from Bollywood. Earlier today, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans outside their apartments to mark the occasion of Eid.

Also Read: Salman Khan gets clicked as he greets fans from his apartment balcony on Eid; PICS