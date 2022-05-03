Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash: Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & others make stylish appearance; PICS

The nation is celebrating Eid-al-Fitr today. And, our Bollywood celebs are celebrating the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Earlier, many prominent names including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and others have shared the greetings of the festival on social media. The party has begun and speaking of which, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma threw a star-studded bash at their residence.

Aayush Sharma wore a red ethnic attire while Arpita rocked a black suit. Anil Kapoor arrived at the bash, wearing a black ethnic kurta. Tabu looked so beautiful in a white outfit. Star kid Shanaya Kapoor arrived with her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor and they posed for the paparazzi together. Karisma Kapoor exuded charm in a traditional dress. Apart from them, Tusshar Kapoor, David Dhawan, and others glammed up the Eid bash.

Take a look:

According to a report published in the Times of India, Salman Khan’s Eid party is hosted by his sister Arpita this year. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” a source was quoted saying to TOI.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan is currently making the news for the much-talked-about third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

