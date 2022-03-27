‘Attack’ cast John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh spotted at airport; PICS

Amid the hustle-bustle of the showbiz world, the paparazzi often spot Bollywood celebrities in and around the city. Be it gym or airport, there are certain stars who never fail to grab eyeballs every time they step out in the city. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the paps snapped top actors including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh. The ‘Attack’ cast was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport.

In the photographs, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen donning an all-white outfit. The actress wore a crop top and layered it with a coat. She teamed it with a button skirt. Meanwhile, John was seen arriving at the airport in a black comfortable t-shirt with black trousers. The stars were accompanied by Rakul Singh. As usual, Rakul Preet Singh caught all the attention as she donned a denim jumpsuit. The actress highlighted her look as she carried an oversized black coat on top. She sealed her look with comfortable sneakers. All three actors were seen following the COVID-19 guidelines as they returned to Mumbai.

Take a look:

Jacqueline and John Abraham are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Attack Part 1 with Rakul Preet Singh. Attack is slated to hit the theatres on the 1st of April, 2022. Interestingly, the makers had recently released the trailer of the movie which was well received by the audience. The film will also star Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Also Read: Attack Trailer 2: John Abraham looks promising and entertaining as India’s first super soldier