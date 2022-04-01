Attack screening: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur & others dazzle the glamorous event; PICS

Attack (Part 1) starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to hit the theatres later today, that is, on 1st April. Fans have been anticipating the release of this action-movie owing to its brilliant star cast. Talking about the star cast itself, the protagonists have left no stones unturned to promote their movie and leave the fans all hyped up. On Thursday evening, the grand screening of the movie took place. The event was attended by numerous celebrities who absolutely took our breath away with their gorgeous attires.

The first one we spotted was the man of the hour, John Abraham. The ace actor looked dashing as usual. He opted for a casual yet smart outfit and wore a black tee. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in her black and white striped attire. She sweetly waved at the paps too. Coming to Mrunal Thakur, her gorgeous, infectious smile won us over. We also spotted Diana Penty looked sophisticated and radiant. Her subtle makeup was done to perfection. We also spotted Sajid Khan, who in his black attire, looked dapper. Divya Khosla Kumar opted for a simple white outfit and looked gorgeous nonetheless.

Take a look at Attack screening pictures:

Talking about Attack, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Lakshya Raj Anand opened up about the movie. He revealed that the story of the film, produced by Jayanti Lal Gada and Ajay Kapoor, is written by John with Lakshya. He also added that the duo started their journey of making Attack in 2016. “The idea has developed over a period of 5 years. We didn’t want the film to be another Robo-Cop or Terminator, but the first Attack. We have made a film which shows us how to make the right use of technology,” he said.

