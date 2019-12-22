Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap share an intimate kiss as they celebrate Christmas; View Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. They often take to their respective Instagram handles to share their adorable photos. Check out their latest pictures right here.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. They often take to their respective Instagram handles to share their adorable photos and their captions for each other are proof that they are head-over-the-heels in love with each other. And Tahira's latest IG post is another big testament to this fact. She shared three images of herself with hubby Ayushmann. They were all decked up for the recently held awards night.

She took to her Instagram to wish everyone on Christmas. In the pictures, we can see Tahira wearing a golden white ensemble and looked ravishing while Ayushmann looked suave in a suit. In one of the pictures, we can see the couple sharing a kiss. She captioned the post, "He checks me out. I check him out. And we kiss...isliye merry Christmas (with my skinnier half @ayushmannk )" Isn't it adorable?

Check out the photos right below.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Bala. He had shared screen space with and Bhumi Pednekar. And now, he is gearing up for his next releases, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo among others. Speaking of Tahira, she was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer and underwent treatment. She has a podcast show called My Ex-Breast where she talks about fighting cancer and aims to reach out to many people in order to spread awareness about breast cancer.

