Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in white as he gets spotted in the city; PHOTOS

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He is one actor who has stayed in the headlines for his unconventional and unique roles. From Article 15 to Bala, Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actor is now all set to take the big screen by storm with his performance in the upcoming film Anek. To note, Ayushmann will be seen playing an undercover cop in the film. The Anubhav Sinha directorial is set to release on 27 May. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. For the uninitiated, Anek is a political action thriller and is shot in the locales of North East India.

Today, the paparazzi spotted Ayushmann Khurrana at the Dance Deewane Junior set. He was seen dressed in white formal attire. The actor was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs. Apart from Ayushmann, the paps also spotted Neetu Kapoor at the same location. The veteran star was seen in a beautiful traditional attire.

Take a look:

For his film Anek, Ayushmann is reuniting with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. Apart from Anek, Ayushmann has an interesting lineup of films for 2022. He will also be seen in Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet. The actor also has Action Hero in the pipeline.

Whereas Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as a judge on Dance Reality Show Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Nora Fatehi and Marji Pestonji. She will soon feature in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on playing an undercover cop in Anek: Gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t

