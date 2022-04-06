Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu & Vaani Kapoor flaunt their style game on the red carpet

Celebrities always stun us with their fashion statements and give us styling inspirations as well. And if you put a red carpet event in the equation, well, expect to be absolutely amazed! On Monday, numerous celebrities of tinsel town attended the red carpet event ‘Beautiful Indians' by Femina where they put their best fashion foot forward. We spotted numerous big names such as Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and so on. So, ready to be blown away?

The power couple of the event, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap made for a very attractive duo. Ayushmann went for a glamorous and eccentric blue jacket with black pants. On the other hand, Tahira wore a beautiful white dress with a similar blue pattern as Ayushmann’s jacket. Taapsee Pannu stole the show in her ethnic attire. She wore a dazzling multi-coloured traditional outfit. Coming to Vaani Kapoor, she looked like a diva in black. She wore a sleeveless black gown with ruffles at the end and paired it with black heels.

Take a look at the pics: