Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu & Vaani Kapoor flaunt their style game on the red carpet
The power couple of the event, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap made for a very attractive duo. Ayushmann went for a glamorous and eccentric blue jacket with black pants. On the other hand, Tahira wore a beautiful white dress with a similar blue pattern as Ayushmann’s jacket. Taapsee Pannu stole the show in her ethnic attire. She wore a dazzling multi-coloured traditional outfit. Coming to Vaani Kapoor, she looked like a diva in black. She wore a sleeveless black gown with ruffles at the end and paired it with black heels.
Take a look at the pics:
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann will be seen next in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Doctor G, and Aanand L. Rai produced Action Hero. Taapsee Pannu will make a special appearance in Mishan Impossible. Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Ayushmann. Vaani will be next seen in the much-awaited action drama 'Shamshera' that releases on July 22. She has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
