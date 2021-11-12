Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor opt for stylish looks for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotion; PICS

Just a few days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana left his fans in awe as he unveiled his new, dashing look for his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Well, it seems it doesn’t stop. In the recent paps of their movie promotion, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor can be seen serving looks. While Vaani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a bodycon orange dress, Ayushmann went with the classic black and white look which suits him quite well. Clad in a black tee and pants with a throw-on white jacket, Ayushmann Khurrana is quite the sight to see.

Vaani and Ayushmann have begun the promotional activities for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in full vigour. The fans received the much-anticipated trailer of the film this monday, just a few hours after the poster was unveiled on social media.The three-minute and thirteen-second trailer reveals that Ayushmann will portray a 'gym guy,' Manu. On the other hand, Vaani will portray Maanvi, a Zumba instructor. While they develop a deep connection, Manu is taken aback when Maanvi reveals herself to be a trans woman.

Revealing the poster on his social media, Ayushmann wrote, "Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hai.” Meanwhile Vaani Kapoor captioned the poster, "Tis the season of sass, drama and AASHIQUI," emphasising all the drama and love that will come with the movie. The first glimpses of the film surprised the fans. Many fans complimented Ayushmann's drool worthy transformation.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a forthcoming romance drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor & produced by T-Series with a novel premise. The film will hit the screens on December 10, 2021, and will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. For the very first time, Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together on the big screen.

