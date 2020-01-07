Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor get spotted on the sets of their upcoming film in Jaipur

Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor get spotted on the sets of their upcoming film Baaghi 3 in Jaipur.

After shooting in the cold lands of Serbia, Tiger Shroff and have kickstarted filming for Baaghi 3 in Jaipur. The leading pair got our adrenaline levels rushing as Tiger shared glimpses of themselves while they shot for the action franchise in Serbia and most recently, his pictures floating on social media as he flexes his muscles and greets the excited fans in Jaipur have made us go weak in the knees. Tiger and Shraddha have already set the buzz around Baaghi 3 touching the sky and their latest pictures that hit the internet a while ago are adding fuel to the same.

Recently, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted on the sets of Baaghi 3 in the Pink City as they shot for their film. Tiger, as usual, looks super handsome in a black tee while Shraddha gives a glimpse of her look in Ek Villain. The actress stuns in a white top and purple palazzo. Her hair is left loose. Shraddha is seen wearing hoops and silver bangles adding to her look. Both the actors seem to be enjoying their bike ride. Anita Lokhande is also seen sharing the frame with Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to release in March 2020. After locking horns with in War, Tiger Shroff is all set to get into action mode once again. The film marks Tiger's collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor for the second time. Tiger and Shraddha starred in Baaghi while took over in Baaghi 2. Baaghi 3 brings back Tiger and Shraddha together on the screen where Tiger reprises his role as Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie and Shraddha plays an air hostess. Riteish Deshmukh too plays a pivotal role in the film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

