Bappi Lahiri Funeral: Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly & others arrive to pay their last respects; PICS

Bappi Lahiri, who was the man behind several peppy numbers of Bollywood and was touted as the Disco King, is no more with us. The legendary musician left for his heavenly abode on February 15 and his unfortunate demise had left the nation mourning. Ever since the news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise surfaced, the social media is abuzz with tweets condoling the loss of music maverick. To note, Bappi Da’s last rites will be performed today at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium and several celebs have arrived for the funeral to pay their last respects to the legendary musician.

Rupali Ganguly, who has been heartbroken with Bappi Da’s demise, was among the first ones to arrive at his residence ahead of the funeral. On the other hand, Shakti Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Sharbani Mukherjee, Raja Mukherjee etc were also seen making their way to pay their last respects to Bollywood’s Disco King. This isn’t all. Celebs from the music industry have also been mourning the loss. In fact, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun were also papped at Bappi Lahiri’s residence to pay a tribute to the late musician.

Take a look at the pics:

For the uninitiated, the 69 year old musician wasn’t keeping well for a while and passed away in CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu. It was reported that Bappi Lahiri had several health issues and was hospitalised for around a month. He was discharged early this week but was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. Bappi Lahiri passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

