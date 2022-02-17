Bappi Lahiri passes away: Shakti Kapoor, Kumar Sanu & others reach iconic singer’s home to pay last tributes

Iconic singer Bappi Lahiri, who has been credited for bringing ‘disco’ to India, left the nation to grief after his unfortunate demise at the age of 69. As per the doctors, the singer's passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. The film fraternity is also mourning his death as they have lost a precious gem today who was rightfully known as the “Disco Man”. Earlier today, several celebrities had visited Bappi Da’s residence to pay their last tribute. Just a while back, the paparazzi also spotted some more celebrities including Shakti Kapoor and Kumar Sanu arriving at the late singer’s residence.

In the photos, actor Shakti Kapoor and singer Kumar Sanu were spotted outside Bappi Da’s home. Daily soap Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly too arrived to pay her last tribute to the legendary singer. Some other celebrities were also present there. Earlier, Kajol, Tanuja, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kapoor, Lalit Pandit, Moushumi Chatterjee, and others had visited his residence to offer condolences. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, etc. expressed grief through social media posts.

Take a look:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid a tribute to the late music composer-singer. He tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Bappi Lahiri had composed his first Hindi song for the 1973 movie Nanha Shikari and his last Bollywood song was Bhankas from Baaghi 3 (2020).

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher shares UNSEEN pic of Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri as he remembers the iconic singers; Check