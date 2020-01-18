The Batman: Did Robert Pattinson just debut his Bruce Wayne look at Paris Fashion Week? PHOTOS INSIDE

Robert Pattinson was spotted at Paris Fashion Week and was decked head-to-toe in black, giving us classic Bruce Wayne vibes. Check out photos of The Batman star as he mingles with the likes of Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss below.

Robert Pattinson is working hard on acing the role of the iconic Caped Crusader from the DC Comics in Matt Reeves' ambitious directorial, The Batman. Taking the baton from Ben Affleck, who was heavily criticised for playing the dark knight, Robert Pattinson has a ton of burden on his shoulders to do justice to Batman, like it was done previously by Christian Bale and Michael Keaton. During various interviews, The Lighthouse star has shared that he is working hard for The Batman, which includes research work and working out.

Well, we have to wait sometime to see how Robert will look like in the Batman costume, we may have just gotten a first glimpse of how the actor would look like in his Bruce Wayne avatar instead. Recently, the 33-year-old actor attended Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2020-21 Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week looking too handsome to handle. Decked in an all-black attire - black shirt, Harrington jacket and striped trousers - the Tenet star's look was completed with casual white and grey Air Jordans while his hair was styled in a messy pulled back look.

Check out Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne-styled avatar, as the actor mingled with the likes of Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss below:

What do you think of Robert Pattinson's probable Bruce Wayne look for The Batman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Also starring Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, The Batman is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

Credits :Getty Images

