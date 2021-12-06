To be bride Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif lands at Jaipur airport with family; See PICS

The most anticipated Bollywood wedding of the year is finally inching closer. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be soon tying the knot in a royal destination wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While the D-Day is on December 9th, the pre-wedding festivities are expected to begin tomorrow. Ahead of the celebration, Vicky, Katrina, and their respective families have left for Jaipur this evening. Speaking of which, the latest photos showcase Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif arriving at the Jaipur airport along with the family a few moments back.

Sometime back, to-be-bride Kat’s sister Isabelle Kaif was papped at the Jaipur airport along with other family members as they landed in the Pink City. Isabelle was seen dressed in a white collared kurta with a high slit detailing in the front. She paired it with denim pants and nude-colored heels. Keeping her hair open, Isabelle accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. She also kept in mind the COVID safety protocols as she wore a mouth mask. As Isabelle and the other family members arrived at Jaipur airport, the paparazzi photographed them.

Take a look:

Katrina and Vicky have been very hush-hush about their wedding preparations. They will be exchanging wedding vows in a regal celebration of 3 to 4 days in the presence of family and close friends. The ceremonies will take place at Six Senses Resort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan. Both the lovebirds Katrina and Vicky were photographed at Mumbai’s Kalina airport this evening, before they left the city for their special day.

