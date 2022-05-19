Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Screening: Kiara Advani clicked with Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan looks dapper; PICS

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 organised a star-studded screening of the film in the city on May 19. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit cinemas on the 20th of May. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the leads.

The screening event was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others. Kartik opted for a grey t-shirt with denim pants. He completed his look with a denim jacket. The actor also happily posed with his family as they accompanied him on the big day. Kiara looked pretty in a pink outfit. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra exuded charm in all-black attire. Apart from them, Rajpal Yadav, Sunny Singh, and Sajid Khan also marked their presence at the event.

See the screening photos here:

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan said, he feels the change is wonderful and feels grateful. Kartik stated, “I love the change that this is happening and we are getting options to select from and do a film which we want to be a part of, do those characters you want to portray. It takes a toll, it takes a lot of proving which goes on to come to this situation in your life. I don’t know, I have just been lucky I think. I sometimes feel that the kind of love that I get, ye jitna maine kaam kia hai, kya mai utna deserving hu, jitna pyaar mujhe milta hai? I hope hu. But shuru me, those situations where you don’t have an option but sometimes to do a film but you give your 200% to it so that your work shines over there and people do realise that ‘Isme talent hai. We can take him/her in our film or subject’. So that is what the main change is ki tab wo wala proving period chal raha tha and then now it’s to do more with how we are exploring ourselves and how well we’re portraying different characters that we’re getting to portray and I think I am enjoying that process a lot from there to here”.

