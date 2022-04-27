Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani show us what twinning & winning looks like; PHOTOS

Promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have finally kicked off as the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer was launched this week. Now, as the buzz about the trailer begins to take over social media, Kartik and Kiara too are set to promote their film across the city. On Wednesday, the stylish duo was spotted in the city as they set out to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. What caught our attention was how perfectly, the lead stars of the film managed to twin and actually, win hearts with their look.

As Kiara and Kartik stepped out of their car at the T-Series office, they were snapped by the paparazzi. The duo posed for photos before heading on their way. In the photos, Kiara is seen clad in a grey tank top with light blue denim bell bottoms with colourful detailing over it. She teamed it up with a pair of heels and cool hoop earrings. Kiara pulled her hair back in a ponytail and looked absolutely gorgeous in her casual OOTD. On the other hand, Kartik was seen opting for a grey hoodie with light blue denim jeans and sneakers. He also added cool pair of sunglasses to his look.

Have a look at Kartik and Kiara's promotional look:

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event, Kartik and Kiara managed to make heads turn with their uber-cool looks. The duo also answered several questions from the media about their upcoming horror-comedy. At the event, Kartik was asked about comparisons with Akshay Kumar, who was a part of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. The actor said that Akshay's shoes are too big to fill and that he hopes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is remembered as a new film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release in theatres on May 19th, 2022.

