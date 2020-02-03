Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer launch PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal & Karan Johar style up for the event

Vicky Kaushal & Karan Johar style up for the trailer launch event of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released its trailer just a while ago. Producer and Vicky Kaushal graced the trailer launch event held in the city as they unveiled the trailer of the horror-thriller film. The film follows the story of a couple that lands into an abandoned ship on the beach. Vicky Kaushal enters the scene as officer-in-charge of the Sea-Bird ship which is believed to be haunted. After having gone inside, a series of unusual events start occurring and soon he realises that the evil spirit that resides in the ship has come after him.

Recently, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the trailer launch event in the city. Both the celebs styled up for the event. Vicky opted for a cool navy blue full sleeves tee teamed with black jeans and stylish blue sports shoes. On the other hand, Karan opted for a cool grey jacket with beige pants and sports shoes. He also clubbed up a pair of black shades with the same. Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, the film is slated for February 21, 2020 release. Besides Vicky Kaushal essaying the lead, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is the first installment in the planned horror film franchise and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The film is based on true events that took place in Mumbai years ago which makes it scarier!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

