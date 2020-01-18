Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan as they promote Love Aaj Kal; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode to promote their film Love Aaj Kal. Check out the fun photos.

One of the popular shows, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get a kick of love as the Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen joining on weekend ka Vaar. A day back, Sara and Kartik launched the trailer of the film with much pomp and show and they kicked off the promotions on the same day. Sara and Kartik joined Salman on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode and will be seen having fun on stage with the Dabangg 3 star.

From shaking a leg with the Dabangg Khan to clicking a selfie with Salman, Sara and Kartik were seen doing lots of fun things on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar. In the photos, we can see the gorgeous actress clad in a shimmery pink dress with heels while Kartik can be seen clad in a black tee with a matching jacket and jeans. Salman can be seen flaunting his cool swag in a brown jacket, navy blue tee and jeans.

Kartik and Sara might also be seen interacting and meeting the housemates and playing some fun games to promote their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. If that happens, we can expect some fun inside the house Kartik is Shehnaaz Gill’s favourite contestant and she often is heard talking about him with Sidharth Shukla. While the promo featuring Sara and Kartik hasn’t been shared yet, but the photos prove that the Love Aaj Kal duo made Salman dance and enjoy on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode.

