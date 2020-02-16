Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is a happy man as he holds the trophy with his mom and sister; PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla along with his mom and sister pose happily in front of the paparazzi. He also holds the trophy along with him. Check out the pictures.

Bigg Boss 13 has ultimately got its undisputed winner who happens to be none other than Sidharth Shukla himself. The actor had been making headlines ever since the beginning owing to his aggressive nature and behaviour towards other contestants. He was being confronted by host too numerous times because of this issue. Sidharth also made quite a lot of buzz in the media because of his constant fights with Asim Riaz with whom he shared a good rapport initially.

Sidharth has now lifted his trophy and of course, is having a blast with his family members post his victory. We now have the exclusive pictures of the handsome hunk who is seen posing with his mom and sister along with the shining Bigg Boss trophy. Sidharth wore an all – black suit teamed up with a satin white shirt and a bow tie. The three of them looked quite ecstatic as they posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi.

Check out the pictures below:

With Sidharth’s big win, his arch rival inside the house, Asim Riaz ended up being the first runner up. Sidharth’s closest friend inside the house, Shehnaaz Gill is the second runner up followed by and Arti Singh. Paras Chhabra who was among the top six finalists, chose to opt out of the race and took away with him a briefcase filled with a whopping amount of Rs ten lakh.

We congratulate Sidharth Shukla on his big win!

