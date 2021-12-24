Bobby Doel and his son Aryaman sport matching outfits, bond well on their outing; PICS

With the holiday season in, it's time to get all cozy with families and spend the much-needed quality time with our loved ones. Coming to families, B-Town is all about the holidays and festivities right now! Just a while back, Mira Rajput had put up an adorable video of her doing her Christmas decorations with her toddlers Zain and Misha. Now, another child-parent duo - Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman were spotted in front of an elite restaurant in Mumbai.

In the pictures of the duo, both father and son looked extremely dapper in their twinning outfits. Both wore black full sleeves tees with grey joggers and, mind you- Bobby could’ve passed off as Aryaman’s friend! They even smiled sweetly for the shutterbugs. The duo was seen leaving Mizu restaurant in Mumbai; assumably after having a serene sushi date. Bobby Deol is one who cherishes his family. He never shies away from posting pictures with his family on his Instagram and appreciating him. Be it on his brother Sunny Deol’s birthday or father Dharmendra’s birthday; Bobby is always the first one to wish with the sweetest, most thoughtful notes. In fact, even on his son Aryaman’s 20th birthday this year, Bobby had posted a beautiful, wholesome picture of the two with a short and sweet wish.

Check the pics here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bobby has a slew of projects lined up. He will be next seen in Penthouse and Love Hostel.

