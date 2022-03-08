Boney Kapoor gets clicked with daughters Khushi Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor at Mumbai airport; PICS

Producer Boney Kapoor shares a sweet and unbreakable bond with his daughters – Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Ever since he made his debut on Instagram, his social media is full of his kids’ pictures and definitely, proof of his affection towards his children. He often gets papped with them in and around the city. Just a while back, Boney Kapoor was snapped with his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. The trio was seen in their casual attires at the airport, looking all travel-appropriate.

In the photos, Khushi Kapoor was seen in a purple co-ord set. She was wearing no makeup and her hair was pulled back in a laid-back bun. Boney Kapoor was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and was in his usual self. Anshula Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a printed shirt with black jeggings. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras and headed right away to their destinations. To note, they have recently celebrated Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday at Arjun Kapoor’s house. The social media was full of party’s inside pictures.



Even ahead of her Bollywood debut Khushi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and even is the paparazzi’s favourite. She is also a fashionista and follows all the latest trends. Meanwhile, coming to the professional front, Khushi is all set to follow her sister Janhvi Kapoor and late mother Sridevi’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. She will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

