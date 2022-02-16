Boys take note, Ranveer Singh's THIS all-black luxurious attire is here to steal hearts; Check

Ranveer Singh is a total heartthrob and by looking at his fan following, there is no denying that. Ever since the actor put his feet in the entertainment industry with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, he has never looked back. Apart from his versatile acting, the Padmaavat actor is also known for his fashion choices. And as they say, you like it or dislike but you cannot ignore the fashionable Ranveer and his outfits. Recently, the paparazzi spotted him as he stepped out and OMG! the actor looked every inch luxurious in his all-black outfit (Boys, please take notes).

In the photos, the Bajirao Mastani actor was wearing black from head to toe, and trust us, black never looked this sexy before. He also wore a hat and sunglasses to complete his look. Also, to ensure COVID-19 protocols, the actor also wore a black mouth mask. Ranveer was in his goofy mood as the paparazzi clicked them. He also waved at them. Earlier, Ranveer was spotted by the paps in the city, wearing a white tee and a little heart was knitted on it. He was looking cute in that funky attire.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. Earlier, he had revealed that they have finished shooting for a song for Karan Johar’s directorial. The song was shot in Turkey. Karan Johar will direct a film after six long years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

