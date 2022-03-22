Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take a boat ride as they get clicked in Varanasi; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmastra is on its final verge of shooting. To note, the team of the much-anticipated film is shooting the last leg in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Alia and Ranbir were seen at Varanasi Ghat. Alia was seen wearing a long floral orange skirt that she paired with an orange t-back. The actress walked down the stairs as she was escorted by her team. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a white tee that he had layered with a red shirt and completed his look with blue denim.

Now, the pictures are going viral in which the team and crew along with Alia and Ranbir were seen taking a boat ride. To note, Bhramastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The movie also marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together.

Take a look:

A source had informed Pinkvilla that the shoot is going on in Varanasi, and they will be in the city for around four days. They are shooting a big song, and a few important sequences too. Ayan had left for Varanasi earlier to prepare for the shoot. Interestingly, they have filmed in Varanasi earlier too.

Earlier, on Alia Bhatt’s birthday, the makers had introduced her character Isha from the film. Alia’s first look from the film had garnered lots of appreciation.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt spotted on Varanasi ghat shooting for Brahmastra; PICS