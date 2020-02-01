Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt twin in hues of blue as they jet off from Mumbai airport; See PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, were papped together at the Mumbai airport.

and ’s growing proximity has always been the talk of the town. When the duo was roped in for Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated project Brahmasra, who knew they will end up becoming the most talked about love birds in the industry. While love blossomed between them while shooting for the fantasy drama, their budding equation was evidently visible to everyone. And ever since the duo made it official, Ranbir and Alia have thrown the caution to the wind and doesn’t mind getting papped together, be it at an event, family brunch or at the airport.

Recently, the Brahmastra couple sent the paparazzi on a photo-clicking spree as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. In the pictures, Ranbir and Alia were seen twinning in the hues of blue as they headed into the airport. The Sanju star wore a dark blue jacket with matching t-shirt and denims which she had paired with fawn coloured shoes. On the other hand, Ali was spotted in sky blue coloured below the knee length dress which she had paired with brown coloured leather shoes and a denim jacket. The Raazi actress was also carrying a black handbag with her.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s airport pics:

For the uninitiated, Brahmastra will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration together and their fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Apart from the love birds, Ayan’s fantasy drama also stars , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. In fact, superstar will also have a cameo in Brahmastra.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More