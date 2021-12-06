Bride to be Katrina Kaif nails ethnic look as she leaves for airport ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are all set to begin and the fans can’t keep calm about it. The lovebirds have been dating each other for a while now and they will be taking the plunge in a royal wedding which will take place in Rajasthan. And while preparations are going on in full swing, bride to be Katrina was seen heading to the airport ahead of her wedding. Interestingly, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was all smiles as she made her way to the car.

In the pics, the bride to be was seen donning a dark mustard coloured kurti with heavy embroidery on the neck, sleeves and borders and paired it with a garara and embroidered dupatta. She had completed her look with open tresses and dished out perfect bride to be vibes. Katrina also made sure to wave at the paps as she left for the airport and was later seen posing for the shutterbugs at the airport. Interestingly, Katrina was accompanied by her mother Suzzane as they leave for Jaipur for the actress’ wedding.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s pic:

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be exchanging vows on the 9th of December at Six Senses Resort, near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While the soon to wed couple is quite particular about their privacy, they have also decided on special themes for their pre-wedding ceremonies. According to sources, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling.