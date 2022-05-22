Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai post attending the event; PICS

Just a few moments back, Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya after attending Cannes 2022. The actress attended the world's topmost film festival - Cannes Film Festival among many other prominent celebrities. To note, Aishwarya had made her debut at the prestigious event in 2002, and ever since then, she has been known for her stunning red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

After her glamorous appearances on the red carpet, Aishwarya is back in the country. In the photographs, Aishwarya was seen donning a black top with an oversized traditional jacket which she paired it with denim. Meanwhile, Abhishek was seen wearing a funky outfit. He sported a quirky black t-shirt with a jacket. On the other hand, Aaradhya looked lovely in a white sweatshirt with denim and sports shoes. They were kind enough to stop by and pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Aishwarya’s interview on the red carpet

On the red carpet, Aishwarya interacted with Anupama Chopra and opened up about her 20 years of journey in this prestigious film festival and more. Talking about how the position of women is changing in the industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “We still have to shed light on the fact that you still need to give that push and continue to encourage women in the industry, in the films considering that films can’t do without women. Women have always been such an integral part of films. In front of the camera, behind the camera, and on the sides as part of the crew.”

Aishwarya Rai’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s much-talked-about movie Ponniyin Selvan along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

