Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons edgy jacket dress with knee-high boots for a formal dinner; PICS

Deepika Padukone is among the jury members at Cannes Film Festival this year.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 21, 2022 04:05 AM IST  |  3.4K
Deepika Padukone attends formal dinner at Cannes 2022
Deepika Padukone attends formal dinner at Cannes 2022
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s topmost movie events, began on May 17. And, Bollywood’s brightest star Deepika Padukone has returned to the red carpet again, but this time, she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. DP has already served several breathtaking and unforgettable looks and the treat is not over yet as the actress has just brought another high-fashion look as she attended a formal dinner.

Deepika Padukone’s dinner look.

Deepika attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. For her dinner look, the actress opted for an edgy jacket dress and looked uber cool and stylish. She completed her look with knee-high boots and a sling bag. For accessories, she followed the mantra of ‘less is more’ and kept it minimal. Her hair and makeup were also on point. She also flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the cameras.

See Deepika Padukone’s photos here:

deepika padukone cannes dinner PHOTO

Deepika Padukone talked about being a jury member

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had opened up about being a jury member at Cannes 2022 and said that there is a sense of gratitude. Talking to the Times of India, Deepika said, “It feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place”.

Deepika Padukone’s professional career

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about film Pathaan which will mark her fourth collaboration with the superstar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will also star John Abraham in the lead and will be releasing on January 25 next year. Deepika will also be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, the Bollywood remake of The Intern, etc.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone says she's 'tired with joy' when asked if she's exhausted at the event

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!