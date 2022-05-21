Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons edgy jacket dress with knee-high boots for a formal dinner; PICS

Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s topmost movie events, began on May 17. And, Bollywood’s brightest star Deepika Padukone has returned to the red carpet again, but this time, she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. DP has already served several breathtaking and unforgettable looks and the treat is not over yet as the actress has just brought another high-fashion look as she attended a formal dinner.

Deepika Padukone’s professional career

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had opened up about being a jury member at Cannes 2022 and said that there is a sense of gratitude. Talking to the Times of India, Deepika said, “It feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about film Pathaan which will mark her fourth collaboration with the superstar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will also star John Abraham in the lead and will be releasing on January 25 next year. Deepika will also be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, the Bollywood remake of The Intern, etc.

