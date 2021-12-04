Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana look glamorous during promotion

Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana are busy promoting their upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The on-screen pair was spotted today at a mall in the national capital as they promoted their movie. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor looked glamorous during promotions.

Vaani wore a white shirt and black leather pants. She opted for a black shirt belt to complete her look. The actress kept her hair loose and makeup minimal for the event. At the same time, Ayushmann looked dapper in a neon color jacket. He wore an all-black t-shirt and cargo and carried a neon jacket on top of it. The Vicky Donor actor rounded off his look with stunning glasses. Coming back to the much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. This is going to be the first time the two actors will be seen sharing the same screen space. Vaani Kapoor will be seen essaying a role of a trans woman in the movie. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to be released on the 10th of December.

Yesterday, a new number Maafi from the album of the film was released. Sharing the song on his social media handle, Ayushmann wrote, "Nothing breaks like the (heart) #Maafi song out now." As soon as he dropped the video, fans and friends showered it with likes and compliments. Abhishek Kapoor directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor.

