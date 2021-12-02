Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana look their candid best during promotion

Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana are some of the busiest actors in the Bollywood industry. Currently, the actors' schedules are tightly packed as Ayushmann and Vaani have begun full-fledged promotions of their much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Speaking of which, the actors were yet again spotted promoting the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor looked their candid best in the pictures from the promotion. While Vaani opted for a nude colour bodycon dress and looked breathtaking. The actress kept her hair loose and makeup minimal for the event. Meanwhile, Ayushmann looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black trousers. He wore a black and brown jacket to complete his look. The Vicky Donor actor too rounded off his look with a black watch. Coming back to the much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. This is going to be the first time the two actors will be seen sharing the same screen space. Vaani Kapoor will be seen essaying a role of a trans woman in the movie. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to be released on the 10th of December.

Take a look:

Earlier today, a new number Maafi from the album of the film was released. Sharing the song on his social media handle, Ayushmann wrote, "Nothing breaks like the (heart) #Maafi song out now." As soon as he dropped the video, fans and friends showered it with likes and compliments. Abhishek Kapoor directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor.

