Cheerful little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as he gets papped in blue sweatshirt; PICS

The paparazzi often click celebrities as they go about their day in the tinsel town of Bollywood. But apart from actors, their cameras also spot star kids who might not have yet been a part of showbiz, but are equally popular among fans and netizens. Speaking of star kids, Taimur Ali Khan is easily one of the most popular among them. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur has always wooed people with his cute expressions and pictures and today was no different when the paps photographed him.

Taimur Ali Khan is growing up to be quite a beautiful and happy kid. The little Nawab is mostly in a playful and cheerful mood whenever the shutterbugs photograph him. This evening too, Taimur seemed in a joyous mood when the paps clicked him from a distance. The five-year-old was seen sporting cute casuals featuring a light blue sweatshirt and a pair of black trousers. His customized pants stole the limelight, with his nickname ‘Tim’ being printed on them. He also wore a printed blue mouth mask, in accordance with the COVID safety protocols. Taimur jumped and threw his hands in the air while the media captured his photos.

Take a look:

Last month, Kareena and Saif, along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir were in Pataudi for a short holiday. While there, Kareena dropped a slew of adorable pictures featuring all the three boys in her life with the moon in the background. She named these pictures the ‘Chand series’ and they soon became the talk of the town.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan is proud of her ‘beta’ as Jehangir tries to stand on his own