Chhapaak Deepika Padukone stuns in an abstract saree as she arrives on Indian Idol 11 for film's promotion

Deepika Padukone arrives on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated for January 10, 2020 release.

is all set to welcome 2020 with her first release of the year Chhapaak. Shedding the glam, Deepika plays the role of an acid attack victim Malti who tries to rebuild her life after a man throws acid on her face when she refuses his proposal. The film follows the story of the iron-willed survivor and narrates her struggles, agony, and pain as she goes through court proceedings, medical treatment, unwelcoming reactions from the society, mental trauma and much more. The story seeks its inspiration from Laxmi Agarwal, who despite all these odds, fought for justice and set an example of self-worth and acceptance.

Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and the entire team of Chhapaak aim to spread the word about the increasing number of acid attacks in the country. In order to show the world what the survivor goes through, Chhapaak traces the story of an acid attack victim. As the film is a few days away from hitting the screens, Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree to spread the message faster and to a larger audience. Just a while ago, the actress arrived on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 11 in order to promote her film.

Deepika looked flawless in her abstract saree. She styled her hair in a bun and opted for a bunch of colourful bangles to accessorize her look. DP also wore a pair of long earrings and a shimmery blue blouse with her saree.

Directed by Meghna Gulzaar, Chhapaak is slated for January 10, 2020 release. Besides Deepika playing the lead, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is beautiful, talented & I’m going to learn a lot says Siddhant Chaturvedi on Shakun’s next

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More