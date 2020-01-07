Chhapaak screening: Deepika Padukone looks enthralling in red; Vikrant Massey suits up for the event

Deepika Padukone dolls up in a red dress and Vikrant Massey suits up as they attend the special screening of Chhapaak.

's upcoming film Chhapaak is just a couple of days away from hitting the cinemas. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is slated for January 10, 2020 release. Where Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor Malti, Vikrant Massey is seen as her partner Amol. The film follows the story of Malti, who turned her despair into triumph, deciding to fight back and seek justice for herself after a man attacked her with acid when she refused his proposal. She did not let the male chauvinist decide her fate and left no stone unturned to set him behind the bars for the evil act committed by him.

Ahead of the release, the makers of Chhapaak have organised a special screening of the film. As stated earlier, the star-studded event also welcomes acid attack survivors Laxmi Agarwal, Jeetu Sharma, Ritu Saini, Bala Prajapati and Kunti Soni who played pivotal roles in the film. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey arrived at the screening and the actors are seen taking style and glam in the city a notch above. Deepika Padukone looks enthralling in a woolen red dress with a black and red trench coat. The actress is seen flaunting a pair of stylish stockings and black heels. While her wavy hair adds to her look, her breathtaking smile takes away the cake. Check it out:

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey looks no less when it comes to style. The actor is grabbing eyeballs in his grey and white checkered suit matched with black pants and black shoes. The actor is sporting a black sweater underneath his coat and his stubble beard is a plus 10.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the plight of an acid attack survivor. It shows the medical treatment, court proceedings, unwelcoming reactions from society amidst the trauma and physical pain that the survivor goes through. Chhapaak is based on true events from Laxmi Agarwal's life but the film speaks for every acid attack survivor.

