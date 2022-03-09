Chiranjeevi's niece and actor Niharika Konidela disappears from social media, leaves fans curious

Actor and host Niharika Konidela, the niece of Chiranjeevi and daughter of actor and producer Naga Babu, is quite popular in Tollywood. She also enjoys quite a major fan following on social media and often shares details of her day-to-day activities. Now, her sudden disappearance from social media has become a happening topic in tinsel town.

Niharika Konidela has deactivated her Instagram and has left fans curious. The actress, who has always kept her fans and social media followers updated with photos and videos of her activities, suddenly deleted her Instagram account.

Soon after social media's disappearance, fans kept wondering the reason. While some reports claim she might have deleted her account after facing trolling recently, others say it's just a social media detox.

Niharika tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in 2021 in a dreamy and lavish wedding in Udaipur. The wedding was a star-studded affair with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and others in attendance.

Mega family never miss a moment to spend time with each other and often get together. The last time, the mega clan including Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and got together was for Sankranthi celebrations.

