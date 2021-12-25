Christmas 2021: Kareena Kapoor holds Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh close at Kapoor family's annual Xmas lunch

Christmas is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones and the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors are keeping up with the tradition of annual Xmas lunch this year too. Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena, who recently recovered from COVID 19, was seen holding her family close to pose for paps before heading inside the house. Taimur could be seen wearing his mask as he arrived with Saif, Kareena and Jeh.

In the photos, we can see Kareena clad in a black tee with leather brown pants and heels as she held onto son Jeh. Saif, on the other hand, is seen clad in a casual polo neck tee with jeans and shoes. Taimur is seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama with black shoes. Little Jeh is seen sporting a light blue shirt with jeans for his debut at the family lunch. Kareena and Saif's family posed for paps with masks as well as without them before heading inside to join others.

Take a look:

Recently, Kareena penned a note after having recovered from COVID 19. The actress shared happily that she had recovered and that she was eager to hug her babies Taimur and Jeh. She had also revealed how Saif stayed at a hotel while she was quarantined at home.

Meanwhile, after Kareena and Saif, other members of the Kapoor clan began arriving at Late Shashi Kapoor's son Kunaal R Kapoor's house to celebrate the festival with fervour and joy. Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Nitasha Nanda also were seen arriving at Kunal Kapoor's house for the family lunch. Others expected to arrive include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor.

