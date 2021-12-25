Christmas 2021: Karisma Kapoor makes statement in red as she arrives for Kapoor’s Xmas lunch with Babita; PICS

As the world is celebrating Christmas today, the tinselvile is also buzzing with the Christmas celebrations. Everyone is celebrating the day in their own way. As for Kapoors, they have come together for an annual family lunch just like every year and it is being hosted at Kunal Kapoor’s residence. And while the annual Christmas lunch has kicked off, the Kapoors have started arriving for the annual family lunch. As per a recent update, Karisma Kapoor has also arrived to celebrate with the family.

In the pics, Karisma was seen making a perfect style statement in her red outfit as she arrived for the family lunch. She was accompanied by mother Babita and daughter Samaira and the ladies made sure to pose together for the paps as they arrived. While Karisma looked stunning in a long red dress with an asymmetric neckline, her daughter Samaira made heads turn with her classy fashion sense in a black outfit which she had paired with a dark green blazer. On the other hand, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra was also papped for the family lunch.

Take a look at the pics:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had just recovered from COVID 19, had also arrived for the family lunch. The diva was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. To note, it also marked Jeh’s debut at the Kapoor’s annual family lunch this year.