Cute couple Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia walk hand-in-hand as they get snapped in Juhu; PICS

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Last month, the lovebirds completed ten years of togetherness. They are a perfect example of what a strong relationship looks like. The actors enjoy a massive fan following and are already ruling social media with their cute pictures and videos. In addition to this, their loved ones eagerly wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the paparazzi clicked Riteish and Genelia a few hours ago in Juhu and Oh My God! they looked so adorable together.

In the photos, Riteish wore a cute sweatshirt with jeans. On the other hand, Genelia channelled her inner boss lady in a blue pantsuit. They walked together hand-in-hand and looked cute. They also stopped by and posed for the cameras. To note, Riteish and Genelia got married in the year 2012. The couple had a Maharashtrian and Christian wedding, according to the customs and traditions of both families. They have two sons together.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the Deshmukh couple is all set to make their comeback on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and had received appreciation from their fans and loved ones. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal this news that the two will be soon seen in a Shaad Ali film. Recently, T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film that is titled as ‘Mister Mummy’.

