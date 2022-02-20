Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share a warm hug at event

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are some of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The couple, who is rumored to be dating, is often spotted attending events together. While the actors share a strong bond off-screen, their chemistry on-screen has left fans completely impressed. The duo garnered appreciation from the audience for their brilliant performance in the film Shershaah. On Sunday evening, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The actors graced the event with their presence among several other top celebrities.

In the photographs, Kiara was seen dressed in a gorgeous yellow-orange ombre effect saree which she paired with a shiny silver blouse and added some traditional earrings to complete her look. For her hairdo, Kiara made a bun and kept her makeup on point. While Kiara grabbed all the eyeballs for her stunning look, Sidharth looked no less than handsome in his all-black formal attire. The actors arrived at the award ceremony and posed together for the shutterbugs. Kiara was also seen sharing a warm hug with Sidharth at the film festival. Apart from them, Veteran actor Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra and many others attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Film director Satish Kaushik, singer Sudesh Bhosale, Ahan Shetty were also a part of the event.

Click HERE to see.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her big Bollywood debut with this film. Whereas Kiara Advani has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar passes away; Kiara Advani mourns the loss