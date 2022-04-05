Dasvi screening: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur & others dazzle the event

The makers and star cast of Dasvi organised a screening event, ahead of its release. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The movie is a Maddock Films production and is presented by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films. The film will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

The paparazzi spotted the star cast at the screening event. In the photos, Abhishek can be seen wearing a black outfit. He also acknowledged the paparazzi with folded hands. Yami Gautam dazzled in a cute outfit. Nimrat Kaur also smiled at the cameras. Other teammates were also present at the screening.

Take a look:

The film Dasvi revolves around a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary (played by Abhishek Bachchan) who is in prison for the teacher recruitment scam in the state. He decides to give class 10th board exams while being in prison. While his wife Bimla (played by Nimrat Kaur) replaces him as the new Chief Minister. Yami Gautam will be seen playing a cop who will give a reality check to the politician.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had also shared a heartwarming note about his upcoming movie Dasvi and said that it is very close to his heart. He wrote, “A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will”.

