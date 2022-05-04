Days after their wedding, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in black as they get spotted together; PICS

Newly-weds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been finally spotted together, after almost a month of their wedding. The duo tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony after dating for a few years. Hours after their ceremony, they made their first appearance as man and wife too. The dreamy photos from their D-day won the hearts of their well-wishers. Since then, the duo was busy with their respective work.

On May 04, Alia and Ranbir were spotted on the same set at Film City in Mumbai. Alia wore an all-black comfy outfit. She was kind enough to stop by and pose for the cameras. On the other hand, Ranbir opted for a black t-shirt and printed pajamas. He completed his look with a cap and white shoes. He also waved at the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt also greeted her little fans and she also clicked pictures with them.

Meanwhile, speaking about their professional career, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. This marks their first collaboration together. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The first part

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The movie is directed by Karan Johar. She also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also produce and star in Darlings, opposite Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-talked-about movie Animal which will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. it will also mark Ranbir’s first project with Rashmika and fans are ecstatic to see this new Jodi.

