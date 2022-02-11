Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant, Dhairya add fun and style to Friday at Gehraiyaan promotions; PICS

Friday brings with it a treat for cinema lovers and this Friday, Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan certainly is exactly that. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead, the film has finally been released and fans have been sharing their take on it. Now, as the film is out, Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya stepped out for promotions today and well, each of them brought out their 'A-Game' when it comes to style.

In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a gorgeous yellow mini dress with the right kind of accessories. She styled her hair in a ponytail and the make up was kept natural. On the other hand, Deepika stunned in a chic white tee with a Louis Vuitton checkered skirt set. Her LV gold earrings went well with her look and the high boots brought another level of charm to her OOTD. The actress tied her hair in a bun and opted for natural makeup.

The boys too opted for a stylish look for promotions. While Siddhant was seen clad in a shade of green, Dhairya opted for a blue blazer with a formal look. The Gehraiyaan team posed for pictures together and also goofed around with the paparazzi while doing so.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the film has received a thumbs up from critics as well celebs from the entertainment industry. A screening was held this week where Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, Tahira Kashyap, Vijay Varma, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and other stars were present. Many reviewed the film and loved it.

Gehriayaan is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Dharma Productions. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

