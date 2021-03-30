Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant’s pics post shoot will leave you excited for Shakun Batra’s film

Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra directorial.

has been on a roll of late as she has some interesting movies in the pipelines. Among all her upcoming movies, Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project is among the most talked about ones. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time and the trio has been shooting together for the same. Interestingly, Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant were recently papped soon after they had completed the day’s shoot in the city today.

In the pics, Deepika was seen wearing an all black outfit and had her hair tied in a back bun and was surrounded by the crew of the movie. On the other hand, Ananya looked cute in her full sleeves top which she had paired with white coloured 3/4th trousers and sneakers while Siddhant was seen in a brown coloured t-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Apparently, these pics were clicked during the team’s break time and Sidddhant and Ananya were seen lost in a conversation and it has got us more excited about the movie

Take a look at Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s pics from the sets:

Apart from Shakun Batra’s directorial, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic The Intern and will also share the screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming directorial. On the other hand, Ananya is looking forward to the release of her pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Devarakonda which will be hitting the theatres on September 9 this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

