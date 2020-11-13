Deepika Padukone dazzles in shimmery white outfit as she heads to Siddhant’s house for Diwali bash; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone makes heads turn as arrives at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s place and her fashion game is on point

Diwali is around the corner and the Bollywood is gearing up for this amazing festival in their own way. Several celebrities have come together to enjoy the festive vibe after being cooped in their respective house for several months due to COVID 19. Amid this, was also seen joining the cast of her upcoming movie for Diwali celebrations. To note, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Bajirao Mastani actress was seen heading towards Siddhant’s residence today for a Diwali bash. In the pics, Deepika was seen dressed in a stylish shimmery white coloured top with embroidery which she had paired with matching palazzo and stilettoes. The Galiyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress completed her look with a clutch and a bun and it was difficult to take eyes off her panache and as she won hearts of the fashion police. She was accompanied by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s pics as she heads to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house for Diwali celebration:

To note, the Shakun Batra directorial will mark Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya and Siddhant and the newcomers are thrilled to share the screen with the diva. Talking about the same, Siddhant had stated, ““I am a huge fan of her. She is beautiful, talented and an amazing person, so I am going to learn a lot from her. On screen, it will be whatever the script demands. I am expecting something quite intense.” To note, the team has recently completed a schedule in Goa.

Also Read: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter glam it up as they arrive at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house for Diwali bash: PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×